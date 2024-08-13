California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Blue Bird worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 104.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.