California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National HealthCare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.