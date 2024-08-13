California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of MFA Financial worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4,867.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

