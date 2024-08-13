California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

