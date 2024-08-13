California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,425,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 363,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.