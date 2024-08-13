California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

