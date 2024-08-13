California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

