California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 41.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.8% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

