California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,543 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCO stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

