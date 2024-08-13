Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.71 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

