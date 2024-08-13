Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

