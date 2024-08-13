Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

