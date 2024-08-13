Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in July

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
