Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in July

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

