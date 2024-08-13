Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabist stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

