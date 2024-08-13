Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Cannabist Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabist stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21.
About Cannabist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.