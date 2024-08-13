Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

KURA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

