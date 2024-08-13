Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Capri has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $53.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

