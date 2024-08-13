Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Caravelle International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CACO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.
Caravelle International Group Company Profile
