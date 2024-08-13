Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CACO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

