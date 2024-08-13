CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) PT Lowered to $34.00

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

