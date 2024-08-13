CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.60 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in CarGurus by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

