Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

