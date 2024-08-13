Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.