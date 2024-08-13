Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$917.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.22. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. Also, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

