CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.