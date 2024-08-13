CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.44.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$73.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$75.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

