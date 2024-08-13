CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.