Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

