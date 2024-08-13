Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

NYSE:CE opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

