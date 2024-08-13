Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.46 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 427,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

