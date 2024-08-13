Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CG opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Insiders have bought a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.46.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

