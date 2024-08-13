Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $235,996,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 952,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,716,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $91,065,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.3 %

ALV stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

