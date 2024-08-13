Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

