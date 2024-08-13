Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

EL stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

