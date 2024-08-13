Cetera Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $13,890,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.