Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,507.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,572.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,532.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Citigroup upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

