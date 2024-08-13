Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Century Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

