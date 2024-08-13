Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,976 KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 152,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 126,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEMX opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.