Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $894.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

