Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.