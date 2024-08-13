Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 678.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 372,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

