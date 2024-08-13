Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 19,728 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1,634.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.