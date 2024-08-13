Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $187.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

