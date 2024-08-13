Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $2.10 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.