Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chain Bridge I by 27,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 286,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

