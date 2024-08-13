Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 250,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

