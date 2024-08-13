Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

