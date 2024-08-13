Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.63. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

