Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 5th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

