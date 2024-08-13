China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 665.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

CAAS stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 84.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.