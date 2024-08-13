Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

CHD stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

