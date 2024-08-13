Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.90.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.